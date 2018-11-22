Workspace Group plc (WKP) Receives GBX 1,035 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,035 ($13.52).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WKP shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Shares of WKP stock traded down GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 890 ($11.63). 146,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,295. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of GBX 748 ($9.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,040.50 ($13.60).

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported GBX 20.20 ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 20 ($0.26) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a GBX 10.61 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 1.09%.

About Workspace Group

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.7 million sq.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.