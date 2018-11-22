X-Coin (XCO) Reaches Market Cap of $26,768.00

X-Coin (CURRENCY:XCO) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 22nd. During the last seven days, X-Coin has traded down 35.5% against the U.S. dollar. X-Coin has a total market capitalization of $26,768.00 and $273.00 worth of X-Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000057 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000229 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin Profile

X-Coin (CRYPTO:XCO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2015. X-Coin’s total supply is 12,384,976 coins. The official website for X-Coin is x-coin.info. X-Coin’s official Twitter account is @XcoinNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

X-Coin Coin Trading

X-Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

