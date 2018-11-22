Xios (XIOS) Market Cap Tops $102,655.00

Xios (CURRENCY:XIOS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Xios coin can currently be bought for $0.0478 or 0.00000625 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Xios has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. Xios has a market capitalization of $102,655.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Xios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007173 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024021 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00232691 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00001014 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000108 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00001127 BTC.

About Xios

XIOS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2017. Xios’ total supply is 2,149,688 coins. Xios’ official website is www.xioscoin.com. Xios’ official Twitter account is @xioscoin.

Buying and Selling Xios

Xios can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xios using one of the exchanges listed above.

