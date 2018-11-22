Yangarra Resources (YGR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.09

Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.09 and last traded at C$3.18, with a volume of 101180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.23.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YGR shares. Industrial Alliance Securities raised their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. CIBC raised their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a report on Friday, September 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, October 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98.

In related news, Director Gordon Bowerman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,500.00. Also, insider Gurdeep Singh Gill acquired 48,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.25 per share, with a total value of C$205,275.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 177,230 shares of company stock valued at $703,381.

About Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company has oil and gas interests in various sections of land located in Central Alberta and Medicine Hat. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

