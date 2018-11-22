Yeti (YETI) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Yeti (NYSE:YETI) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on YETI. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Yeti in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Yeti in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yeti in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Yeti in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Yeti in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Get Yeti alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $18.12 on Monday. Yeti has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $18.25.

In related news, major shareholder Ryan R. Seiders sold 1,092,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $19,663,362.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 378,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $6,809,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Yeti Company Profile

There is no company description available for Yeti Holdings Inc

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.