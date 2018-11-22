Yeti (YETI) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Yeti (NYSE:YETI) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Yeti in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Yeti in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Yeti in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yeti in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Yeti in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Yeti currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Get Yeti alerts:

Shares of Yeti stock opened at $18.12 on Monday. Yeti has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $18.25.

In other Yeti news, major shareholder Ryan R. Seiders sold 1,092,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $19,663,362.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 378,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $6,809,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Yeti

There is no company description available for Yeti Holdings Inc

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.