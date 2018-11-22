Z-Trim (FBER) versus Freshpet (FRPT) Financial Comparison

Z-Trim (OTCMKTS:FBER) and Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Z-Trim and Freshpet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Z-Trim N/A N/A N/A Freshpet -3.07% -4.86% -4.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Z-Trim and Freshpet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Z-Trim 0 0 0 0 N/A Freshpet 0 4 3 0 2.43

Freshpet has a consensus target price of $29.17, indicating a potential downside of 10.39%. Given Freshpet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Freshpet is more favorable than Z-Trim.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Z-Trim and Freshpet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Z-Trim $1.17 million 0.20 -$3.15 million N/A N/A Freshpet $156.38 million 7.38 -$4.26 million ($0.12) -271.25

Z-Trim has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Freshpet.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Z-Trim shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of Freshpet shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.4% of Z-Trim shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Freshpet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Z-Trim has a beta of 4.05, meaning that its stock price is 305% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freshpet has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Z-Trim beats Freshpet on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Z-Trim Company Profile

Agritech Worldwide, Inc. does not have significant business operations. Previously, it developed products and processes that converted agricultural by-products into multi-functional ingredients for use in the food manufacturing and other industries. The company was formerly known as Z Trim Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Agritech Worldwide, Inc. in April 2016. Agritech Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc. manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online. Freshpet, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

