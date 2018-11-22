Zacks: Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $22.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.05) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Agilysys an industry rank of 173 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGYS shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Shares of Agilysys stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.11. 15,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.33 million, a P/E ratio of -43.54 and a beta of 0.30. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $16.87.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.51 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilysys will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith M. Kolerus sold 14,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $224,633.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,730.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith M. Kolerus sold 5,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $92,985.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,673.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,944 shares of company stock valued at $375,710 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 118.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 77,653 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 24.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 57.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 125,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 45,919 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 35.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 146,400 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agilysys (AGYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.