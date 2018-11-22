Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.51. Acadia Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Acadia Healthcare.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on ACHC. ValuEngine upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $37.00 price objective on Acadia Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.73.

NASDAQ ACHC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,528. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 41,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,883,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,585. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.