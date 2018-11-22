Zacks: Analysts Expect DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $218.06 Million

Analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will announce sales of $218.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $211.94 million and the highest is $223.00 million. DiamondRock Hospitality posted sales of $207.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year sales of $859.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $852.24 million to $869.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $893.30 million, with estimates ranging from $859.88 million to $922.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.12). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $220.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DRH shares. Citigroup raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.89.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.47. 2,368,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101,554. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,191,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after buying an additional 237,286 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,133,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after buying an additional 46,567 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after buying an additional 15,784 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 84,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 112,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 70,400 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 30 premium quality hotels with over 9,900 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

