Zacks: Analysts Set $20.75 Price Target for RA Medical Systems Inc (RMED)

Shares of RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $20.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.30) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RA Medical Systems an industry rank of 89 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

RMED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on RA Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on RA Medical Systems in a report on Friday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on RA Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on RA Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMED. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in RA Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,550,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in RA Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,838,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RA Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,856,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in RA Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RA Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,467,000. Institutional investors own 9.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMED opened at $8.40 on Thursday. RA Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RA Medical Systems will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

