Zacks: Applied DNA Sciences Inc (APDN) Given $3.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $3.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Applied DNA Sciences an industry rank of 203 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

APDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) by 69.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,600 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned about 0.44% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APDN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.10. 67,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,357. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $2.80.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc provides biotechnology based security solutions for supply chain security, brand protection, and law enforcement applications in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

