Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.11 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) will report sales of $65.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.95 million to $65.99 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $64.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year sales of $262.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $261.00 million to $264.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $300.04 million, with estimates ranging from $293.11 million to $311.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 26.47%. The firm had revenue of $66.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AINV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

NASDAQ AINV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.20. 755,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,955. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Shares of Apollo Investment are set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, November 30th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, November 29th.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 40,502 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 87,097 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,591,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

