Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clearway Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Clearway Energy posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearway Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clearway Energy.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $292.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.37 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th.

NYSE CWEN opened at $17.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.83. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.331 per share. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global purchased 59,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $1,179,608.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Beach Investment Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth $2,349,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,701,000. 31.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW).

