Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CSX Co. (CSX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.14 Billion

Equities analysts expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to post $3.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.21 billion and the lowest is $3.10 billion. CSX reported sales of $2.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $12.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.50 billion to $13.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CSX.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 55.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CSX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,601,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,967,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. CSX has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $76.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSX (CSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.