Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) to announce $280.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electronics For Imaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $277.22 million to $283.09 million. Electronics For Imaging posted sales of $269.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronics For Imaging will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Electronics For Imaging.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $257.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.24 million. Electronics For Imaging had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on EFII. BidaskClub upgraded Electronics For Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut Electronics For Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electronics For Imaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, insider Guy Gecht sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 4.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Electronics For Imaging by 17.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Electronics For Imaging by 17.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Electronics For Imaging by 45.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Electronics For Imaging by 2.2% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter.

EFII traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.13. The company had a trading volume of 138,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,928. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.48, a PEG ratio of 81.91 and a beta of 1.07. Electronics For Imaging has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $35.62.

Electronics For Imaging Company Profile

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

