Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $608.10 Million

Analysts expect MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to post $608.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MAXIMUS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $625.39 million and the lowest is $590.80 million. MAXIMUS posted sales of $623.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MAXIMUS will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MAXIMUS.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The health services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). MAXIMUS had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $558.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. MAXIMUS’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on MAXIMUS from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $987,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 493,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,475,655.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 44,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $2,859,689.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 493,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,071,005.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,222 shares of company stock worth $4,307,909 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 24,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in MAXIMUS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAXIMUS stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.54. 534,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,391. MAXIMUS has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from MAXIMUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

