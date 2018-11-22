Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MEDNAX Inc (MD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) will announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $1.03. MEDNAX posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). MEDNAX had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $896.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MD has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Swann upgraded MEDNAX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on MEDNAX from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded MEDNAX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded MEDNAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MEDNAX by 41.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,254,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,837,000 after buying an additional 954,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MEDNAX by 39.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,764,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,353,000 after buying an additional 500,538 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in MEDNAX by 133.1% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 862,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,333,000 after buying an additional 492,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in MEDNAX by 1,718.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after buying an additional 434,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MEDNAX by 242.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 577,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,932,000 after buying an additional 408,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MD stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.90. The stock had a trading volume of 661,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,007. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services.

