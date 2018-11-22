Zacks: Brokerages Expect AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to post earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AFLAC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.96. AFLAC reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFLAC will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AFLAC.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. AFLAC had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $50.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.

AFL stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.39. 3,737,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,675,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AFLAC has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $48.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,779 shares in the company, valued at $824,590.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Wayne Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $93,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,040.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the second quarter worth about $40,468,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 9,077.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 911,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,256,000 after purchasing an additional 901,744 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 116.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,525,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,632,000 after purchasing an additional 821,166 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 47.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,224,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,715,000 after purchasing an additional 712,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 52.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,861,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,077,000 after purchasing an additional 638,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

