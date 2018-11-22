Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dover Corp (DOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Brokerages expect that Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) will post sales of $1.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.79 billion. Dover reported sales of $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $6.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $6.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dover.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Dover to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dover from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Dover from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

In other news, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $164,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,295.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,787,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Dover by 44.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Dover by 47.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 4.1% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the second quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

DOV traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,891. Dover has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $90.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 47.64%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dover (DOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.