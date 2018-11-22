Zacks: Brokerages Expect NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.25. NGL Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NGL Energy Partners.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%.

NGL has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, Director John T. Raymond purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 6.0% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 17,121,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,016,000 after buying an additional 968,983 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 37.3% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 810,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after buying an additional 220,165 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 3.6% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,874,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after buying an additional 99,982 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 10.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 256,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 25,128 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $3,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

NGL opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. NGL Energy Partners has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $17.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.20%. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -229.41%.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

