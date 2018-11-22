Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ophthotech Corp (OPHT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ophthotech Corp (NASDAQ:OPHT) to report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ophthotech’s earnings. Ophthotech reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ophthotech will report full year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.51). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ophthotech.

Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OPHT shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ophthotech in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Ophthotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ophthotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of OPHT traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,621. Ophthotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.93 million, a PE ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPHT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ophthotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,179,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ophthotech by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 412,764 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ophthotech by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 377,267 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ophthotech by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 739,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 330,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ophthotech by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 179,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Ophthotech Company Profile

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for dry and wet forms of age-related macular degeneration, a disorder of the central portion of the retina known as the macula.

