Zacks: Brokerages Expect Realty Income Corp (O) to Announce $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Realty Income posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $338.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.60 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 26.19%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on O. Bank of America upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price target on Realty Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

NYSE O traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.59. 1,813,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,694. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of -0.01. Realty Income has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 86.60%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $527,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $2,071,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $425,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 116,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,400 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

