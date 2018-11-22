Zacks: Brokerages Set $8.13 Target Price for ITUS Corporation (ANIX)

Shares of ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $8.13 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ITUS an industry rank of 79 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITUS in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Shares of ITUS stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. ITUS has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $6.86.

ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Amit Kumar acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ITUS Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

