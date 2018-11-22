Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Instructure (INST) to Hold

Instructure (NYSE:INST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based online education technology. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market and Bridge, for the corporate market, to enable its customers to develop, deliver and manage face-to-face and online learning experiences. The company’s platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and increase the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

INST has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Instructure from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Instructure from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Instructure in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Instructure in a research report on Friday, November 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Instructure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.91.

Shares of INST opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 0.59. Instructure has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $49.17.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $55.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.93 million. Instructure had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 49.49%. Instructure’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Instructure will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Instructure by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,111,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,147,000 after buying an additional 118,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Instructure by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,078,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,567,000 after buying an additional 29,612 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Instructure during the third quarter worth about $41,945,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Instructure by 17.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,135,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,202,000 after buying an additional 171,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Instructure by 7.8% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 825,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,104,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Instructure, Inc, a software-as-a-service technology company, provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management worldwide. The company offers its platform through a software-as-a-service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management system for K12 and higher education; Bridge, a learning and performance management suite for businesses; Arc, a next-generation online video learning platform for academic and corporate learning; and Gauge, an assessment management system for K12 schools.

