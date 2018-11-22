Zacks Investment Research Lowers LKQ (LKQ) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “LKQ Corp’s third-quarter earnings came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues beat the same. Global organic revenue growth from parts and services are likely to decline marginally in the fourth quarter. For 2018, the company anticipates organic revenue growth for Parts and services segment in the range of 4.5% to 5.0% compared with the prior guidance of 4.5-5.5%. High expenditure due to fluctuating prices of fuel, scrap metal and other commodities and product recall are adding to the company’s selling, general and administrative expenses, which will hurt its margins. Also, in the past six months, shares of LKQ Corporation have underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded LKQ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded LKQ from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on LKQ from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.25.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $27.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. LKQ has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $43.86.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.01%. On average, research analysts expect that LKQ will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Dominick P. Zarcone bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 259,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,878,574. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Varun Laroyia bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 75,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,334.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 12.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,688,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,459,000 after buying an additional 183,105 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 57.7% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,359,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,043,000 after buying an additional 497,207 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 26.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,075,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $160,732,000 after buying an additional 1,062,738 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 538,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after buying an additional 10,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.1% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,278,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,162,000 after buying an additional 69,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

