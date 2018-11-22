Zacks Investment Research Lowers OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) to Sell

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $69.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 51.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 145.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,326 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth about $304,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

