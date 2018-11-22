Zacks Investment Research Lowers Valero Energy Partners (VLP) to Hold

Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Valero Energy Partners LP is engaged in the ownership, development and acquisition of crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals and other transportation and logistics assets. The Company’s assets primarily situated in the Gulf Coast and Mid-Continent regions of the United States that are integral to the operations of Valero Energy Corporation’s refinery based in Port Arthur, Texas, McKee refinery based in Sunray, Texas and its refinery based in Memphis, Tennessee. Valero Energy Partners LP is based in San Antonio, United States. “

Get Valero Energy Partners alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VLP. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered shares of Valero Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy Partners from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.

Shares of NYSE:VLP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.98. 709,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,083. Valero Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $48.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Valero Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 94.57%. The company had revenue of $140.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Partners will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $2,989,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $218,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy Partners by 42.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Valero Energy Partners by 43.5% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 42,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy Partners by 50.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Partners Company Profile

Valero Energy Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets in the United States. Its assets consists of the Port Arthur logistics system, the McKee logistics system, the Memphis logistics system, the Three Rivers logistics system, the Ardmore logistics system, the Houston logistics system, the St.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy Partners (VLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.