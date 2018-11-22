Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Amphenol (APH) to “Buy”

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $96.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Amphenol is gaining from its end-market strength. As evident from third-quarter results, revenues are being driven by strong organic growth across mobile devices, military, IT and data communications, mobile networks, commercial air, industrial, and automotive. Moreover, continuing focus on geographic and market diversification has enabled Amphenol to extend its presence into new customers and new applications. In order to fuel further growth, the company aims to acquire on a global basis in the high-growth segments that have complementary capabilities from a product, customer and/or geographic standpoint. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, tariffs related to the U.S.-China trade war and increasing cost of raw materials is likely to be a drag on its profitability.”

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

Shares of APH opened at $84.87 on Tuesday. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $80.42 and a twelve month high of $97.56. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $716,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,361,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,700,752,000 after purchasing an additional 816,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,019,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,918,990,000 after purchasing an additional 55,849 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 256.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,600,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $902,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905,120 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,586,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $713,292,000 after purchasing an additional 415,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,069,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $382,598,000 after purchasing an additional 267,995 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphenol (APH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.