Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) to “Hold”

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

AUPH has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.22. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $6.69.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,280.85% and a negative return on equity of 36.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,082,000 after purchasing an additional 95,650 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,838,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 325,408 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 218,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 33,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 171,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

