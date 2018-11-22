Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cambium Learning Group (ABCD) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Cambium Learning Group is an educational solutions and services company. The company is composed of four business units: Learning A-Z (www.learninga-z.com), Explore Learning (www.explorelearning.com), Kurzweil Education (www.kurzweiledu.com), and Voyager Sopris Learning (www.voyagersopris.com). “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABCD. BidaskClub raised shares of Cambium Learning Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley cut shares of Cambium Learning Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCD opened at $14.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $682.07 million, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of -0.82. Cambium Learning Group has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $14.53.

Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Cambium Learning Group had a net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 159.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cambium Learning Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Fonte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $66,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Cambium Learning Group during the third quarter worth $10,970,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 30.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cambium Learning Group during the third quarter worth $258,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 481.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 459,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 380,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambium Learning Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,678,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,873,000 after acquiring an additional 168,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Learning Group Company Profile

Cambium Learning Group, Inc provides educational technology solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Learning A-Z, ExploreLearning, and Voyager Sopris Learning. The Learning A-Z segment offers PreK-6 technology-enabled learning resources. It operates subscription-based Websites, including Reading A-Z, Raz-Kids, Headsprout, Science A-Z, Writing A-Z, Vocabulary A-Z, and ReadyTest A-Z that provide online supplemental books, lessons, assessments, and other instructional resources for individual classrooms, schools, and districts.

