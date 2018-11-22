Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sirius XM (SIRI) to Buy

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sirius XM's self-pay subscriber base and new subscriber base are witnessing growth due to strong content portfolio. Additionally, Sirius XM’s partnership with Amazon to provide free access to a few of its subscription packages for existing Echo holders is expected to further boost its subscriber base and their engagement levels. Post Pandora’s acquisition, Sirius XM’s 36 million subscribers across North America and Pandora’s 71.4 million monthly active users (MAUs) together will lead to the creation of the world’s largest audio entertainment company. Moreover, the raised full-year guidance for self-pay subscriber additions, revenues and adjusted EBITDA bodes well. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, increasing royalty related expense is expected to keep margins under pressure. Slowdown in auto sales is also a concern.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

Shares of SIRI stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 23,087,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,773,910. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,938,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,258 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,875,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,467,000 after acquiring an additional 155,877 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 112,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,186 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 533.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 124,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after purchasing an additional 104,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,235,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,090,000 after purchasing an additional 313,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

