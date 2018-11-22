Zeusshield Price Down 28.6% Over Last 7 Days (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC and LBank. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $27,974.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009742 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00021971 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00133502 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00197105 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $432.63 or 0.09623461 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000124 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009586 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,153,170,765 tokens. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

