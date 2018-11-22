Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Holdings Trimmed by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,288,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,409,000 after purchasing an additional 202,298 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 45.9% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 10,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.6% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 26,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 127.6% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH opened at $112.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $134.55.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.63.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $3,984,337.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,442.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,135,665.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

