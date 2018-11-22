Zipper One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.86 Million (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Zipper has a total market cap of $12.85 million and $1.86 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zipper has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zipper token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex, FCoin, IDCM and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00083163 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00010850 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002423 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008116 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Zipper Token Profile

Zipper is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io.

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, DigiFinex, OKEx and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

