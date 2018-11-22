Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 85,252 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 542,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,252 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.13% of Prudential Financial worth $54,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRU. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 470.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 303.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $91.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $127.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.03%.

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 880,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Sleyster sold 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total transaction of $2,323,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,782.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.31.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 85,252 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/zurcher-kantonalbank-zurich-cantonalbank-acquires-85252-shares-of-prudential-financial-inc-pru.html.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.