Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 137,996 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 137,996 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.15% of Agilent Technologies worth $33,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 75.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 391.7% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12,000.0% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $212,000.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $67.72 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $60.42 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.75 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Paul N. Clark sold 2,876 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total transaction of $197,293.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 5,482 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $371,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. ValuEngine upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.78.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

