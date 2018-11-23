$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. Gladstone Commercial posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $26.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.86 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Boenning Scattergood set a $21.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter worth $124,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 380.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 83.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter worth $264,000. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOD traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.04. 205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 13.78 and a quick ratio of 13.78. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $550.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 98.68%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring,owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through July 2018,Gladstone Commercial has paid 162 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

