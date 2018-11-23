$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for CubeSmart (CUBE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will report $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.42. CubeSmart reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $153.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.76 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CUBE. Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.22 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $32.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.62.

Shares of CUBE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.28. 478,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,493. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth $199,000.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2018 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

