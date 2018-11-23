$0.62 EPS Expected for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) will announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.61. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $124.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.47 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

In related news, VP Lisa J. Morrison sold 8,500 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $203,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,479.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie A. Warren sold 2,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $48,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,514.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,585,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,355 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,945,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,711,000 after purchasing an additional 677,250 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,488,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,811,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,814,000 after purchasing an additional 268,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $26.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 510 different brand name companies.

