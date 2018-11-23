-$0.70 EPS Expected for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (EIGR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.82). Eiger Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($2.71). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.60). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.43).

Several analysts have commented on EIGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wedbush set a $53.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.58. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59.

In related news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 237,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $2,861,415.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,263,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

