0xBitcoin Price Reaches $0.32 on Major Exchanges (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded down 36.8% against the US dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $240,225.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00007328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009494 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00022779 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00127589 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00192583 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.95 or 0.08964742 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009323 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin’s genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,354,650 tokens. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@admazzola/decentralized-ethereum-payments-9c80cd76a65a. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

