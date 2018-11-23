11,554 Shares in Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Acquired by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,554 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Starbucks by 26.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,052,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $588,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,697 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $105,420,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Starbucks by 5.2% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,392,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,582,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,187 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3,492.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,274,578 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $62,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,116,946 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,301,661,000 after acquiring an additional 928,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $66.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 86.33%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.50%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $5,459,088.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

