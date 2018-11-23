125,026 Shares in Medallion Financial Corp (MFIN) Acquired by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 125,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Medallion Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

MFIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on Medallion Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallion Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Medallion Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The credit services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.30). Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 34.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial Corp will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/125026-shares-in-medallion-financial-corp-mfin-acquired-by-eam-investors-llc.html.

Medallion Financial Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.