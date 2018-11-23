$130.09 Million in Sales Expected for Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (TGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to report $130.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teekay Lng Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.23 million to $138.40 million. Teekay Lng Partners posted sales of $122.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Lng Partners will report full-year sales of $480.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $455.82 million to $511.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $568.56 million, with estimates ranging from $510.71 million to $622.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teekay Lng Partners.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.18). Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $115.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.21 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Teekay Lng Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 6,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $546,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 55,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGP traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,643. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Teekay Lng Partners has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Teekay Lng Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Liquefied Gas and Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

