$2.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Adobe Inc (ADBE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) will announce $2.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.44 billion. Adobe reported sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year sales of $8.99 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.65 billion to $10.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on Adobe from $278.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.55.

ADBE traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.56. 1,691,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,608. The company has a market cap of $110.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Adobe has a 52 week low of $165.68 and a 52 week high of $277.61.

In other news, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total transaction of $2,943,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,697,816.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $760,121.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,535,552.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,142. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $130,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Adobe by 4,366.7% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 536 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Adobe by 92.8% during the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

