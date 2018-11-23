22Nw LP Has $1.51 Million Stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (BBW)

22Nw LP grew its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) by 631.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,918 shares during the quarter. 22Nw LP owned about 1.11% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 744.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 19,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $180,479.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 172,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BBW stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $113.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of -0.46.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $83.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BBW shares. ValuEngine upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

