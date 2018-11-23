2,341 Shares in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Purchased by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 604.3% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3,033.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 355.8% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In other news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 150,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $14,273,057.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,390,452.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $184,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,806 shares of company stock valued at $15,547,088 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $88.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

