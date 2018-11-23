$236.75 Million in Sales Expected for Strategic Education Inc (STRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) will announce $236.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $230.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $243.50 million. Strategic Education posted sales of $118.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year sales of $655.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $648.30 million to $661.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $969.75 million, with estimates ranging from $960.00 million to $979.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The health services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.48 million. Strategic Education had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

STRA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Strategic Education to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Strategic Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.60.

In other Strategic Education news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $73,033.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.32, for a total transaction of $676,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,313,367.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,507 shares of company stock worth $8,050,733. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Strategic Education by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 391,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,284,000 after buying an additional 47,798 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STRA traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.43. 26,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $80.75 and a fifty-two week high of $154.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 64.31%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University and Capella University that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

