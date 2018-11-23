24,263 Shares in Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,369,000 after buying an additional 764,662 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,529,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,005,000 after buying an additional 130,937 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,484,000 after buying an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 528,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,740,000 after buying an additional 17,248 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 524,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,243,000 after buying an additional 86,032 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSTR. BidaskClub upgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $96.00 target price on Landstar System and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $104.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.91 and a 1 year high of $128.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 5.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.60%.

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.52, for a total transaction of $358,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,063.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

